Robert Ellis Long, 88, of Texarkana, Texas passed away December 16, 2020 in the comfort of his home. He was born September 23, 1932 in Texarkana, Arkansas. He was a Veteran of the United States Air Force where he served during the Korean War. He worked at and later retired from Red River Army Depot.

He is preceded in death by his parents Arthur Alvin Long and Lola Mae Post Long; one great-granddaughter Emersyn Fuller; and one brother Arthur Alvin “Buster” Long Jr.

He is survived by his loving wife of sixty-six years Mrs. Betty Long; his five children Sandy Newton and her husband Dean, Pam Davies and her husband Mark, Debbie Lewis, Dale Long and his wife Gina, and Bobbie Mae Johnson and her husband Rickey; Nine Grandchildren; Nineteen Great-Grandchildren; and numerous other family and loved ones.

Due to the ongoing COVID situation, the family will hold a Private Family Funeral Ceremony at Chapelwood Funeral Home with burial following at Hillcrest Cemetery. There will be no public visitation.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations can be made to Heritage Hospice in Mr. Long’s memory.

