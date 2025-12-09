Sponsor

Jerry Eugene McEntire Sr., 83, passed away on Saturday, December 6, 2025, at his home in Hooks, Texas. He was born on June 10, 1942, in Texarkana, Texas, to Ollie and Ruel McEntire.

Jerry was a devoted member of Myrtle Springs Baptist Church in Hooks, where his faith played a central role throughout his life. He graduated from Hooks High School and went on to build a long career in oil, gas, and fiber optics before retiring.

Known for his deep love of cars, road trips, and the open road, Jerry was happiest behind the wheel with family by his side. He cherished his country, his family, and the simple joys that shaped his days—American eagles, hummingbirds, and a cold glass of water filled with plenty of ice. He was also famous among those who loved him for his fondness for Dairy Queen Tacos.

He was preceded in death by his parents Ruel and Ollie McEntire; brothers James McEntire and Gary McEntire; sons Steven Ware and Chris Ware.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years Charlene Miller McEntire; children Rene Manning, Cheri Prewitt and husband Chris; Tara Perry, Jerry McEntire and wife Andy, Gwen Bowman and husband Omer, Crystal Davis and husband Chad, Reggie McEntire, Britt Ware, Theresa Westbrook and husband Don, Mark Ware and wife Angel; and a host of other family and friends.

Memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM at Myrtle Springs Baptist in Hooks, Texas, on Thursday, December 11, 2025. Visitation will be held an hour prior to service.