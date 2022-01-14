U.S. Veteran

Gilbert Clay Garrett age 87 of Hooks, Texas passed away Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at a local hospital. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and preceded in death by his parents Rufus and Virginia Garrett, and his son Skye Garrett.

He enjoyed going bowling with his family, riding his bike around the neighborhood and working puzzles. He loved wrestling and playing with all 14 of his great grandkids. He loved life, his family and his church. He was an excellent husband, father, grandfather, and friend to all that knew him.

Survivors include his wife of 64 years Reba Garrett, a son Kenneth Garrett and wife Christine, daughters Tammy Turner and husband Todd and Shannon Endsley and husband Darrell, 3 brothers Harold, Joyce and Jerry, 3 sisters Annie Bell, Peggy and Lavoice. He also has 3 grandsons Kris, Brandon and Brant, and 3 granddaughters Maegan, Kelli and Kodie. He is also survived by 14 great grandkids.

Visitation will be Friday, January 14, 2022 at 12:30 at Bates Rolf Funeral Home of New Boston. Funeral Services follow after visitation at 2:00. Graveside service will follow at Old Salem Cemetery.

