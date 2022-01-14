Roby Farrar

Roby Alton Farrar, age 92, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at his residence.

Mr. Farrar was retired from Burroughs/Unisis Computer Company and was a member of Williams Memorial United Methodist Church where he was active in the church choir. In his younger years, he enjoyed playing golf, hunting, fishing, and square dancing. He was also an artist who painted with oils and created stained glass.

He was preceded in death by one daughter, Debbie Tomasek.

Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Betty Farrar; two daughters, Holly Ross of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Lucy Abbott and husband, Tony of Cooper, Texas; eight grandchildren, Trey Tomasek, James Tomasek, Robert Tomasek, Joey Farrar, Sydney Pack, Alex Ross, Lynsey Abbott, and Sophia Abbott and their families.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Rev. Jesse Brannen officiating. Private burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park.

Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

The family asks that masks be worn to both the visitation and the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Williams Memorial United Methodist Church or any animal shelter.

