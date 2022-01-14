Greg Allen McNatt, 59 of Texarkana passed away January 11, 2022 at his home.

He was born February 10, 1962 to Bobby Don McNatt and Peggy Rogers in Texarkana.

He was self-employed, formally employed at Red River Army Depot; a member of West side Church of Christ, a master Mason, past Master of Wake Village Masonic Lodge 1346, and he coached Dixie Youth baseball for 25 years. Above all he loved God, his family, and children. His favorite thing was being a Mac Mac.

Greg leaves behind his wife of 42 years Robin McNatt of Texarkana; two sons Allen McNatt of Texarkana, Chris McNatt and wife Lindsey of Texarkana; one daughter Taylor McNatt of Tyler, Texas; his father Bob McNatt and wife Lois of Somerset, Kentucky; five grandchildren; one sister Shelly Dutton and husband Dan of Justin, Texas; and three nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother Peggy Jane Rogers and brother Craig Alan McNatt.

He will be laid to rest at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens, Nash, Texas.

In lieu of flowers there has been an account set up with Red River Credit Union.

