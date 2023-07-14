Martin “Sonny” Fricks

Sponsor

Martin H. “Sonny” Fricks, age 75, of Ashdown, Arkansas, died Sunday, July 9, 2023, at his residence.

Mr. Fricks was born October 30, 1947, in Texarkana, Arkansas and was retired from Martin Marietta Materials.

He is survived by three daughters, Norma Oats of Ashdown, Arkansas, Shannon Fricks of Texarkana, Arkansas and Angela Fricks of Texarkana, Texas; two sisters, Judy Beard and husband Eric of Genoa, Arkansas and Shelia Butler of Nash, Texas; two brothers, Donnie Fricks and wife Vicky of Genoa, Arkansas and David Fricks and wife Angela of Genoa, Arkansas; eleven grandchildren, John Trey, Megan, Adrianna, Ashanti, Ashyea, Jaylon, Aaliyah, Chante, DeVonte, LaKeisha and Keith; nine great-grandchildren and numerous other relatives and friends.

Graveside service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, July 13, 2023, at the Genoa Central Church of Christ Cemetery with Richard Mauk officiating. Burial is under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday evening from 6-7:30 P.M.

