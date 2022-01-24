Advertisement

Glenda Sue Miller, 81, went to be with her Lord and Savior on January 22nd, 2022 surrounded by her family. She was born in Texarkana, Arkansas on September 15th, 1940 to Sid and Dovie McDowell. Glenda grew up in Ogden, Arkansas and attended Ashdown High School where she lead the Ashdown girls basketball team to the state playoffs and was named to the all state team. Upon graduation she attended Southern Arkansas University and obtained a degree in education. In 1959, at 19 years old, she married Doug Miller and moved to Texarkana to start a family. Glenda taught at Arkansas High for 33 years where she was well known for leading her first pride and joy, the red jackets and cheerleaders. As much as she loved that job, her true love was her family. Each of her children, Joel and Judith, married and blessed her with 3 granddaughters who quickly became the greatest joys of her life.

Throughout her life, Glenda enjoyed playing tennis, cooking, traveling, and going to razorback games to call those hogs. She was a devoted member of Fairview Methodist Church where she loved to sing in the choir and volunteer in the Country Store.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Sid and Dovie McDowell, her brothers Sid Ward and Eugene McDowell and her sister, Betty Lou Cobb.



She is survived by her husband, Doug Miller, two children, Judith Stone and her husband Brent, Joel Miller and his wife, Cindy, her grand children, Callie Starks and her husband Cullen, Alex and Anna Grace Miller and 3 great-grand children, Jax, Charlie and Emory Starks.

Thank you to Christus St.Michaels, Hospice of Texarkana, and Texarkana Funeral Home for their care and support.

A celebration of her life will be at 11am Tuesday at The Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas Chapel with Rev. Greg Burks officiating. Private graveside services will be at Memorial Gardens.The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10am Tuesday until service time.

