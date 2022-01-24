Tony Wakin

Advertisement

U.S. Veteran

Tony George Wakin, age 97, of Texarkana, Texas, died Saturday, January 22, 2022, in a local hospital.

Mr. Wakin was born December 25, 1924, in Texarkana, Arkansas to Tony and Ruth Wakin, who preceded him in death. He was a veteran of the United States Army Combat Engineers and fought in World War II, earning a Purple Heart. In the 1940’s, Mr. Wakin, along with his brother, owned a local club where he was the bouncer and his brother the bartender. He also was a boxer and a shoe salesman. Mr. Wakin was retired from IBM as a Branch Manager and was of the Catholic faith. He enjoyed bird hunting and coin collecting. Mr. Wakin had a huge heart and contributed to many charities. He was a helper to all and impacted many lives during his 97 years on Earth.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Audie Wakin; one son, Jeff Wakin; two brothers, Jack Wakin and Eddie Wakin.

Survivors include one son Steve Wakin of Pipe Creek, Texas; two granddaughters, Cassandra Wakin and Kristi Sanchez and husband, Dylan; along with numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM Thursday, January 27, 2022, at Chapelwood Funeral Home. Entombment will be in the Chapelwood Mausoleum.

Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service on Thursday.

