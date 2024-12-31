Sponsor

John (b. Johnnie) Cleveland Price, age 72, of Texarkana, Texas reposed in the Lord in the early morning of December 26, 2024.

John was born in Texarkana, Arkansas on July 21, 1952, to Joseph Albert and Dauphine Dewdrop Price. He was raised with his younger brother Ronnie in Texarkana and Galena Park, Texas.

John married Marilyn Kay Munselle on February 4, 1972. Together they raised four children: Jason, Jeremy, Joseph, and Joy.

In 1995 John founded Price Service Company, which he rebranded in 2002 as Aloha Aire. He worked passionately and was an active member of the community throughout his life. John was an Eagle Scout, worked with multiple troops, and served on the board of Boy Scouts of America. He also served on the board of First Choice Pregnancy Center and volunteered with multiple churches. In 2012 the Service Nation Alliance awarded him the Ron Smith Trail Blazer Award for Emerging Entrepreneurs.

John was known for his infectious laugh and his cheerful personality. He was unabashedly himself and forged his own path in life while always being faithful to where he came from. He loved to travel, with Maui holding a special place in his heart. There, he embraced his signature style of wearing Aloha shirts, earning him the affectionate nickname ‘Mr. Aloha.’ While he cherished time with his immediate and extended family, few things delighted him more than trying new foods.

John is preceded in death by his parents and brother.

John is survived by his wife, Marilyn; his four children, Jason, Jeremy and his wife Kristen, Joseph, and Joy Sandefur and her husband Ray; five grandchildren, Adelea and Wyatt Price, Emma, Benjamin, and William Sandefur.

A memorial service will be held for John at 2:00 PM on Monday, December 30, 2024, at Fellowship Bible Church, preceded by a visitation starting at 1:00 PM, and followed by the funeral service at Hillcrest Cemetery.

His pallbearers will be his brother-in-law, Robert Munselle; his friend, Jeff Prieskorn; his sons, Jason, Jeremy and Joseph; and his son-in-law, Ray Sandefur.