Gloria Alexander

Gloria Lanell Alexander, age 72, of Texarkana, Texas, died Monday, December 26, 2022, at her residence.

Mrs. Alexander was born June 12, 1950, in Texarkana, Arkansas, to Louis and Claudine Tubbs. She worked in banking for 34 years, most recently for TEXAR Federal Credit Union, where everyone knew her as the friendly greeter with the beautiful smile. Gloria loved Jesus and there was not a time when that wasn’t evident in her words and actions. She was so kind and was always helping someone. Her presence will be deeply missed by her family whom she adored and by all those who knew her.

Gloria was preceded in death by her parents, as well as one sister, Jo Ann McDaniel and two brothers, Kenny Tubbs, and Michael Tubbs.

Survivors include her husband, Chan Alexander; two daughters and one son-in-law, Peri and Terry Seward and Maria Alexander; five grandchildren, Bo Arbogast, Ali Purifoy and husband Shawn, Shaylee Whitfield, Ava Seward and Gracie Seward; four great-grandchildren, Hayes Purifoy, Jack Purifoy, Adalia Kennington, and Kaiser Dupree; four sisters, Ruth Ann Dolph, Barbara Reynolds, Linda Harvin and Sherri Graves, and one brother, Terry Don Tubbs, Sr., along with numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Richmond Road Baptist Church with Rev. Shaun George officiating. Burial will follow in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 PM Tuesday at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

