Roy Alton Douglass, age 69, of Texarkana, Texas, died Monday, December 26, 2022, in a local hospice facility.

Mr. Douglass was born March 19, 1953, in Texarkana, Texas to Alton and Mattie (Roy) Douglass. He was retired from Red River Army Depot where he was a boiler operator. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and was close to his church family. Roy was a loving man, devoted father and grandfather. He had many friends and was a joy to all who knew him. He loved music, playing the guitar and was a huge Dallas Cowboys fan.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his children, Eric Kelley (Jessica), KarmaLee Kingcade (Sam), Sara Hicks (Mitchel), Ruthie Douglass, Lacy Davis, and Jacob Swink; seventeen grandchildren, Skylar Krause, Elijah Kelley, Mark Kingcade (Brittney), Ally Kingcade, Novalee Hensel, Loriann Hensel, Gunner Hensel, Addilise Hicks, Faralynn Hicks, Zachary Young, Jackson Keeton, Lyla Douglass, Rayla Davis, Janaiya Davis, and Walker Davis; one great-grandchild, Memphis Hensel; one sister, Ruth Douglass (Marie Garza), the mother of his children, Sonya Swink; along with numerous relatives and close friends.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM Saturday, January 7, 2023, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 3701 Moores Lane, Texarkana, Texas. Burial will follow in Red Lick Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 PM Friday, January 6, 2023, at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

