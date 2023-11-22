Sponsor

Howell “Buddy” Hudgeons departed this life to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, November 18, 2023, surrounded by his loved ones.

Buddy was born on November 22, 1933, in his grandmother’s home in Miller Community near Foreman, Arkansas. Mr. Hudgeons was a Korean War Veteran having served proudly in the United States Marines. Our family was beyond blessed to have him serve our country so proudly and with such honor. He began working for Wright Brother’s Sheet Metal and eventually retired. He loved spending time with his family and loved ones and always looked forward to seeing them. He was so loved by all who knew him but especially by his family. His absence is deeply felt and he will be greatly missed.

Mr. Hudgeons was preceded in death by his high school sweetheart and first wife, Judith Langford Hudgeons; his parents, Raymond and Hazel Hudgeons; one brother; and one sister.

He is survived by his loving wife, personal caregiver and best friend, Deloris Hudgeons; his three sisters, Mary Ann Daniels of Texarkana; Hazel Dickinson of Paris, Texas; Helen Withem and husband John of Lufkin, Texas; and numerous nieces, nephews and special friends.

To honor Buddy’s memory, there will be a Funeral Service at 12:00 PM on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Texarkana Funeral Home, 3515 Texas Blvd., officiated by Rev. John Withem. His burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends for a visitation one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

