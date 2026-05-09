Vernon Robert Edmonson III

SPONSOR

JANUARY 11, 1970 – MAY 4, 2026

Robert was born Sunday January 11th, 1970, to Vernon Robert Edmonson II and Carol Windham. He was a lifelong resident of Texarkana which saw him live both on the Texas and Arkansas sides of town. Robert was a 1988 graduate of Arkansas High. As an only child, Robert relished his time with family and friends camping and hanging out. Robert was always involved with family gatherings where he could be heard laughing and enjoying his family. Robert had 2 childhood friends that were special to him in Roy Parker and Ray Vann.

Robert’s interests were many. He loved Ford Mustangs having had several in his life. He was an avid sports enthusiast. He followed the Los Angeles Lakers and the Texas Longhorns. But if you met Robert and got to know him, it didn’t take long to understand he was a lifelong, committed, and faithful Dallas Cowboys fan.

SPONSOR

For Robert’s career, Robert worked his first job at Mr. Gatti’s Pizza. Later he was employed as a fiber optics technician in his early adulthood, had an extended term with American Express and was currently employed by Lowes Home Improvement as a project manager. Later in life, he became a computer enthusiast where photography became an interest of his as well.

Robert was preceded in death by his mother Carol Windham Fetters and his father Vernon Edmonson II. Of mention, his maternal grandmother Margaret Baxter Keith Windham “Nana” was an integral part of his early childhood. Robert had a close connection to his numerous aunts, uncles, and especially his cousins in his formative years. His “Nana” and many of his aunts and uncles have already gone to be with the Lord. He leaves behind a large extended family of cousins, many who were special to him, which are too numerous to name individually.

Robert will be interred at East Memorial Gardens, Texarkana, Arkansas on Friday May 15th 2026 at 2pm. A small, private family ceremony will be held at the gravesite.

Online tributes may be sent to www.eastfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are under the direction of East Funeral Home, Texarkana, Texas.

View full obituary and leave condolences