Clyde Glynn Lynch, age 80, of Texarkana, Texas, died Sunday, January 10, 2021, at his residence.

Mr. Lynch was born July 26, 1940, in Texarkana, Texas and was a veteran of the United States Navy. He proudly served as an air crewman on the USS Intrepid. Glynn retired from Cooper Tire after thirty years and was a Baptist.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jean Lynch and one son, Clyde Glynn Lynch, Jr.

Survivors include one daughter, Kathy Mitchell of New Braunfels, Texas, one son, Clyde Glynn Lynch, III of Texarkana; six grandchildren, Shelby Lynch, Lauren Lynch, Whitney Lynch, Hunter Mitchell, Colby Mitchell, and Taylor Mitchell-Cervantes and four great-grandchildren, Cason Jordan, Wesson Mitchell, Bryan Mitchell and Sawyer Mitchell; one sister, Jenny Teft and his best friend, Jimmy Cadenhead.

Burial will be in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

