W.M. “Bill” Gwin

W.M. Gwin, 85, of Ashdown, Arkansas passed away February 4, 2022, surrounded by family. He was born September 8, 1936, in Shreveport, Louisiana to A.T. “T Buck” and Cloteel Stuckey Gwin.

He was preceded in death by his parents, infant daughter Laura Marie; brothers Prior Lee, Gillis, and Arthur Gwin, infant brothers Wayne and Roy; sisters, Geneva Edwards, Betty Roberts, Mae Kimball, Emma Simmons.

W.M. is survived by his daughter Donna Gwin Wells and husband Kent of Brentwood, Tennessee; son Michael Gwin and wife Lynsey of Ashdown, Arkansas; grandchildren Derek, Austin, Grace, Jack, Alex, Nathan, and Andrew; great grandchildren Charlotte and Jett; brothers Sammy and Troy Gwin; sisters Ruby Smith, Barbara Callagan, Sue Graham, Gail Mitchell; lifelong best friend Wayne Houck.

He was a resident of Little River County for 51 years. He was known for his story telling ability and loved to make people laugh. W.M. was an avid horseman, who enjoyed trail riding and anything to do with horses and mules. He was a patriot and a US Navy veteran.

Visitation will be held Monday, February 7, 2022, from 6-8 PM at Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas.

Funeral services will be held on February 8, 2022, at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church in Rayville, Louisiana. Visitation to begin at 12:00 with service at 2:00 and burial to follow at Stevenson Cemetery.

