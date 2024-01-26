H. Benton Barnette, Jr.

Sponsor

H. Benton “Bubba” Barnette, Jr. passed away peacefully after a lengthy illness, Wednesday, January 24, 2024. He was born March 27, 1945, in Tallahassee, Florida and was raised in Bastrop, Louisiana.

Benton, lovingly called “Bubba” by family and dear friends, graduated from Bastrop High School in 1964. He was a proud member of the famed BHS Rams Football Team. One of his greatest joys in life was visiting his former teammates, who were also his best friends back home, throughout his life. After high school, he received a football scholarship and played for Tyler Junior College, and for Louisiana Tech, while serving in the Louisiana National Guard. He then moved back to Bastrop to work for International Paper Company. He eventually transferred to International Paper in Texarkana, where he spent the better part of his forty-three-year career.

Benton had a deep love for time with his family and close friends, hunting, the outdoors, and custom welding and fabrication. He also loved football, especially the LSU Tigers, and eventually the Arkansas Razorbacks and Texas A&M Aggies, thanks to his children. He was passionate about cooking and was best known for his famous fish fries. He was an avid gardener, producing beautiful and delicious crops which he enjoyed sharing with others. He was raised Methodist and Baptized at First Baptist Church, Texarkana. In the latter part of his life, he spent countless hours studying and reading his Bible, daily, strengthening his faith.

Benton was preceded in death by his parents, Mary Belle Edwards Barnette and H. Benton Barnette, Sr. Survivors include his children, daughter and son-in-law, Shelli and Tony Engle of London, England and Bentonville, Arkansas, son, Chris Barnette of Tyler, Texas, sister, Kay Terasa (Fred) of Monroe, Louisiana, and a number of extended family members.

His children would like to extend their deepest gratitude to their mother, Millicent Stafford, and to dear friends and constant supporters, Debbie and Randy Ratcliff and Courtney and Charles Shoalmire. They would also like to thank Dr. Seth Hale, Dr. John Stevens, Dr. Reginald Baptiste, Dr. Blaine Graves and their staffs, the wonderful nursing staff at St. Michael Hospital, especially those in CVICU, and Hospice of Texarkana for the excellent care, peace, and comfort in his final days.

A Visitation, Celebration of Life gathering where family and friends can share a memory or prayer will be held Saturday, January 27, 2004, from 2:00-4:00 pm, Chapelwood Funeral Home, 1015 N. Kings Highway, Nash, Texas.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Texarkana, 2407 Galleria Oaks, Texarkana, Texas 75503, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.