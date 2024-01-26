Sponsor

Martha Louise Mangum, age 84, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on Monday, January 22, 2024. She was born on July 27, 1939, in Kansas City, Missouri, to Robert and Nina Bradley.

Mrs. Mangum spent her working days at Long Star Ammunition Plant, Red River Army Depot, and Texarkana Community College Library. In her free time, she enjoyed reading her favorite novels, going to antique and resale shops to find a hidden treasure and her beloved dogs.

Her family described her as the very best in everything. She was a wonderful and loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend.

She was preceded in death by her husband Earl Mangum, and parents Robert and Nina Bradley.

Left to cherish her memory are her two daughters Melissa Haugh (Dwayne) and Angela Autrey (John); four grandsons Bradley Haugh (Brooke), Bryce Haugh (Jessica), Brett Haugh (Elizabeth), and Zachry Tullos; one granddaughter Autumn Wall; brother Robert Bradley Jr.; and a number of great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

The graveside service will be held on Friday, January 26, 2024, at 3:00 P.M. at Hillcrest Memorial Park with Bro. David Briggs officiating the service.