Sponsor

Virginia Ann Stuart Hamilton, age 92, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away peacefully on January 25, 2024 surrounded by her loved ones.

Virginia was born May 30, 1931, in Texarkana, Arkansas as the only child of J. D. and Estie M. Brewley Isaacks.

Virgina was a retired registered nurse who spent the majority of career working with her late husband, Charles C. Stuart M.D. In her later years, she volunteered for Christus St. Micheal’s Hospital, Texarkana Museum Systema and the Texarkana Friendship Center. A member of First Baptist Church, Wake Village.

She is proceeded in death by her parents, husband, Ralph Hamilton, son, Craig Stuart and grandson, Paul Stuart.

She is survived by her sons, Blake Vernon and wife Janice of DeKalb, Texas, Scott Campbell Stuart and wife Renda of Texarkana, Texas, and three grandchildren Rachel Morgan Stuart, Brandon Vernon and Adam Vernon

She will be deeply missed by family and friends.

A special thanks to Prime Care Hospice for their services.

Visitation will be from 10:00 -10:45 Monday January 29, 2024 at Texarkana Funeral Home on Texas Blvd. Following will be a graveside at 11:00 AM at Hillcrest Cemetery.