Hal Dean Lorance, 87, passed away Wednesday, March 19, 2025, in Hooks, Texas. Hal was born on February 12, 1938, in Arden, Arkansas to Oscar Howe and Mary Dean Lorance.

Mr. Lorance spent approximately 40 years as a Texas state trooper serving and protecting the residents and visitors of our great state. In his free time, he enjoyed working on his land and his tractors, spending time with family and friends, his cats, and dogs, especially his inside dog, Lucy, who is still looking for his return, and feeding the wild animals. He was also an excellent handyman, and he loved his God. Hal was also a member of Everett Baptist Church.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his brother Joseph Roy Lorance, and his daughter Vivian Karen Lorance.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife Vivian Rose Lorance, two sons Hal Duane Lorance, and Perry Kevin Lorance, and his wife Cheryl. His grandchildren Justin, Devin, Jessie Lorance, and Kristen Grinell. Brothers Coy and Jerry Lorance and sister Jane White.

A visitation will be held from 10:00 am Tuesday, March 25, 2025, until funeral services at 11:00 am at Chapelwood Funeral Home, Nash with Rev. Roy Ford officiating, burial will be in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.