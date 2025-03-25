Sponsor

Jo Vita Haddock-Tramell, age 81, of Nash, Texas, passed away on Thursday, March 20, 2025, in Texarkana. Born on January 15, 1944, in DeKalb, Texas, to Weldon and Ada Haddock.

Jo was a dedicated seamstress who found joy in gardening, spending time with her family, attending church, cooking, and being delightfully nosey. A devoted member of Grace Church of Nash, Texas, she was cherished as a loving wife, mother, granny, sister, aunt, and friend.

Jo was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband of 30 years, Junior ‘JR’ Smith, two sisters, and one brother.

She leaves behind her husband Kenneth Tramell of Nash, Texas; daughter Dana Bishop and husband Brad of New Boston, Texas; son Jamie Smith and wife Brooke of Junction City, Arkansas; six grandsons, Justin Finney and spouse Linda, Colton Bishop and spouse Mabry, Emory Smith, Taihlor Smith, and Aiden Smith; her one and only granddaughter Jordan Hill and spouse Blake; and nine great-grandchildren, Harper Hill, Saylor Hill, Henley Hill, Aubree Finney, Lauralei Smith, Brantley Smith, Cambry Smith, Marceline Smith, and Connor Smith. Jo will also be missed by her special friend Rhonda Havins and numerous other relatives and friends.

A graveside memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM on Friday, March 28, 2025, at Cedar Ridge Cemetery in Maud, Texas, with Pastor Orville Farren officiating, under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.