Advertisement

Harmon Tilson Huddle III, age 63, of Wake Village, Texas (formerly of Bismarck, Arkansas), passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022, at his home. He was born on September 28, 1959, in New Braunfels, Texas to Harmon Tilson Jr. and Virginia Faye Huddle who have preceded him in death.

Mr. Huddle’s father served honorably in the United States Air Force. Because of this, Mr. Huddle traveled and lived with his parents throughout the United States and overseas during his childhood and teenage years.

As an adult, Mr. Huddle spent his days working in construction. Everyone who knew him said that he took pride in his work, and he was extremely experienced in siding work.

Advertisement

In his free time, he enjoyed practicing Tae Kwon Do in which he had a black belt. He also enjoyed the companionship he had with his three loving dogs.

Left to cherish his memory are close family and friends.

A private gathering will be held at a later date.

Cremation arrangements are being made under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home – Nash, Texas.

