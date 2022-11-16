Advertisement

Mrs. Dorothy Jannette Green Stout, age 90, of Texarkana, Arkansas, died Monday, November 14, 2022, at her residence.

Mrs. Stout was born May 8, 1932, in Fouke, Arkansas, and had lived in Texarkana for most of her life. She was a member of Trinity Baptist Church and was preceded in death by her parents, Russell and Docia Green, her husband, Jack Stout, one daughter, Sandra Patterson, one son-in-law, Tommy Patterson, one grandson, Michael Lach, seven brothers, and one sister.

Survivors include one daughter and son-in-law, Patricia and Harald Brock-Jones, two sons and daughters-in-law, Ricky and Teresa Stout and Randy and Tammie Stout, all of Texarkana, Arkansas, six grandchildren, William Boddie, Gina Davis (Chris), Tiffany Lotz (Heath), Corrie Burrow (Aaron), and Ashley Tillett (Casey), and seven great-grandchildren and a special caregiver, Crystal Linares and a host of friends and other relatives.

We, the family, would like to give a special thanks to Superior Home Health, the other caregivers, the Hospice of Texarkana, and nurse Kim Tipton for all the care and love they gave to our mom during her illness.

A celebration of her life will be at 10:00 A. M. Friday at the Texarkana Funeral Home Arkansas Chapel, with Rev. Wallace Edgar officiating. Burial will be at Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends Thursday from 5 pm until 7 pm at the Funeral Home.

In Lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Hospice of Texarkana, 2407 Galleria Oaks Drive, Texarkana, Texas 75503, or to Texarkana Alzheimer’s Association, 100 Memory Lane, Texarkana, Texas 75501.

The family will be at the home of Randy and Tammie Stout.

