Advertisement

U.S. Veteran

Harvey Elmo Rayburn Jr., age 84, of Texarkana, Arkansas, died in a local assisted living facility on Sunday, July 17, 2022.

Mr. Harvey Rayburn was a veteran of the United States Army and Navy, having served his country in the Korean War. Mr. Rayburn was born on December 16, 1937, in Genoa, Arkansas, and lived in the surrounded area most of his life. Harvey enjoyed working in the garden, feeding and caring for his cows. He was a man of many words, who liked to converse with anyone who would listen, and you never got a word in edgewise. There was never a time that Harvey did not delight in telling his war stories to family and friends. He was excited and pleased to share his knowledge on how to tie different knots he had learned in the Navy.

He is preceded in death by his wife of fifty-six years, Betty Rayburn, one brother, Bennie Floyd Rayburn, and one sister, Suvella Rayburn.

Advertisement

He is survived by two sons and one daughter-in-law, James and Shellie Rayburn of Genoa, Arkansas; Bill Rayburn of Dallas, Texas; four daughters and one son-law; Elizabeth Rayburn and Georgios Tagkalos of Chicago, Illinois; Linda Rayburn of Texarkana, Arkansas; Janet Rayburn, and Debbie Rayburn; one nephew he and his wife raised, Hodge Rayburn, one sister, Dorothy Farrell of Texarkana, Arkansas; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a host of friends and other relatives.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 A. M. Friday, July 22, 2022, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas, with Rev. David Taylor officiating. Burial will be in Shiloh Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday evening from 6:00 to 7:30 P.M.

