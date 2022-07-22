Advertisement

Mary Joyce Tyl Schoen, age 85 of Texarkana, Texas passed away on Sunday, July 17, 2022 at the Retreat at Kenwood. She was born on January 2, 1937, in Bradley, Arkansas to John and Dina Gildon. She will always be remembered as a cheerful lady full of encouragement and love.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, Raymond Tyl, Robert Schoen, brothers, Norywell Gildon, Alvin Gildon, Doyle Gildon, Elliott Gildon and sister Polly Shull.

Survivors include daughter and son-in-law, Paula and Bryan Weaver; son and daughter-in-law, Benjie and Brenda Tyl; three grandsons and spouses, Matthew and Melissa Weaver, Jonathan and Katie Weaver and Louis and Krystal Tyl and four great-grandchildren, Paxton and George Weaver and Joseph and Katherine Tyl, in addition to nieces and nephews.

Rosary will be held on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at 6 pm at Chapelwood Funeral Home with visitation to follow at 6:30.

Funeral Mass will be at 10 am on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Justin Braun officiating. Burial will follow in Holy Cross cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Runnin WJ Ranch, 4802 S. Kings Hwy, Texarkana, TX 75501.

Arrangements are under the care of Chapelwood Funeral Home Nash, Texas.

