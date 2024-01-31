Sponsor

Harvey Lee Maxfield, Jr., 31, of Texarkana, Arkansas, died peacefully on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, following a brief illness, surrounded by family.

Lee was born on June 30, 1992, in Hope, Arkansas, to Harvey Lee Maxfield, Sr and Geri Elisa Maxfield Stuart. He was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in 2008. He married Taylor Cunningham on April 27, 2013.

He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Albert and Shirley Rodriguez (Papa and Gram), and his stepfather, Steven Stuart.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory his parents: father, Harvey Lee Maxfield, Sr of Hope, AR, and mother, Geri Elisa Maxfield Stuart of Texarkana, AR; one sister, Sabrina Maxfield of Jacksonville, AR; one brother, Brandon Maxfield, of Texarkana, AR; one special brother, Kyler Starr, of Texarkana, AR; paternal grandparents: Henry and Bobbie Maxfield (Paw Paw and Maw Maw), of Hope, AR; maternal grandparent Jerry Gatison of Texarkana, AR; three aunts: Vickie Fuller, of Hope, AR, Teri Gatison of Hillsboro, TX, and Carmen Sisney, of Hayward, CA; two special cousins: Chelsea Fuller of Fouke, AR, and Cameron Fuller of Hope, AR; ex-wife, Taylor Cunningham Maxfield of McKinney, TX; and a host of loving relatives.

Schedule of Services

Chapel

Texarkana Funeral Home – Texas

Saturday, February 3, 2024

2:00 PM

Email Details

3515 Texas Blvd.

Texarkana, TX 75503