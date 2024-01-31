Sponsor

Bobby Sue Tyler, 94, passed away on January 24, 2024 in a local hospital. She was born February 11, 1929 in Texarkana, Texas to Jesse and Susie Williams.

She was a graduate from the Texas High class of 1946. She earned an Associate degree in Accounting, retired from Red River Depot, and was a lifelong member of Hardy Memorial. Bobby loved bowling, loved her church family, playing the piano, gardening, collecting Coco-Cola memorabilia and going garage selling.

Bobby was married to James Ernest Tyler, Jr of Jacksonville, Florida.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and one sister Betty Jean Moss.

Survivors include her son James Tyler and wife Robbin of Bishop, CA; daughter Tanya Tyler of Las Vegas, Nevada; two nieces, three nephews; along with a host of family and friends.

Visitation will be from 9:00 – 10:00 AM, Saturday, February 3, 2024 at Texarkana Funeral Home-Blvd.

Funeral service will held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, February 3, 2024 at Texarkana Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Richard Heyduck officiating.

Burial will follow at Antioch Cemetery, Atlanta, Texas.