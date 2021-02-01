Advertisement

Hattie Bell Kennington, age 84 of Texarkana, Arkansas passed away on Saturday, January 30, 2021, at a local hospital. Ms. Kennington was born on April 16, 1936, in Arkansas.

Ms. Kennington was preceded in death by her mother, Daisy Mae Turner; her son, Joey Lee Kennington; four sisters; and one brother.

Ms. Kennington spent her days as a homemaker. In her free time, she enjoyed quilting and cane pole fishing. She was a hardworking woman whose greatest joy in life was taking care of those who surrounded her. She was a wonderful and loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great grandmother.

Advertisement

Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Susie Welch and husband Michael of Texarkana, AR; her sons, William Kennington of Genoa, AR and Gary Kennington of Genoa, AR; her grandchildren, Tammi Serrano, Franklin Shipp, Benji Shipp, Kimberly Brewer, Ashley Kennington, Megan Kennington, Jereme Kennington, Jessica Bennett, Joshua Kennington, Jacob Kennington, Lorilyn Oglesby, Serenity Hood; twenty-seven great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren, Zoie Roberts and Audrey Jones; one sister, Rose Hamilton of Saratoga, AR; one brother, Tommy Turner of Texarkana, AR; special friend, Marsha Nell Pillgreen of Texarkana, AR; and numerous other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, February 5, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas Chapel with Pastor Michael Mauldin officiating. Interment will be in Memorial Gardens, Texarkana, Arkansas under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Texarkana, Arkansas. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 4, 2021, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

To plant Memorial Trees in memory of Hattie Bell Kennington, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.