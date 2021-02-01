Advertisement

Michael Ray Hobbs, age 67, of Nash, Texas, died Saturday, January 30, 2021 in a local hospital.

Mr. Hobbs was born February 14, 1953 in Harper, Kansas. He was a food service worker for Pleasant Grove Independent School District and was a member of the First Baptist Church, Wake Village, Texas.

He was preceded in death by father and stepmother, Harry and Diana Hobbs and mother and stepfather, Evelyn and Ivan Holmes.

He is survived by his wife, Donna Hobbs of Nash, Texas; son, Brent (Julia) Hobbs of Texarkana, Texas; daughters, Cristine Hobbs of Castle Rock, Colorado, Amanda (Andrew) Smith of Lowell, Arkansas,; in-laws, Robert and Cheryl Huffman of Little Rock, Arkansas; brothers, Dennis (Pam) Hobbs of St. Louis, Missouri, Bradley Hobbs of Texarkana, Texas, Pat (Trudy) Hobbs of Dodge City, Kansas, Bill (Lyndora) of Bloomington, Indiana, Lee (Shelley) Hobbs of Mitchell, Indiana, Danny (Mary) Strouse of Wichita, Kansas; sisters, Vickie (Sam) Crowe of Bloomfield, Indiana, Tracie (Neil) Crowder of Loveland, Colorado, Teresa Holmes of Wichita, Kansas, Julia McMahon of Spencer, Indiana, Gretia Deckard of Bloomington, Indiana’ grandchildren, Zane Thompson, Emily and Dylan Hobbs, Hudson and Hadley Smith and a numerous other relatives and friends.

