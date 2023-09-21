Sponsor

Dorothy Kay Brassell age 75 of Simms, Texas passed away Monday, September 18, 2023 in a local hospital. Mrs. Brassell was born July 26, 1948 to Leon and Margie Smith in McKinney, Texas. She was retired after many years from WalMart as a Garden Center Greeter, member of Godley Prairie Church and is preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Richard Smith, sister, Bonnie Ferrell and great grandson, Kyler Glover.

She is survived by her husband, Charles Brassell, 3 Sisters, Betty Grimes, Kathy Hestand, Pamela and husband Lloyd Ward, Children, David and wife Jodey Christen, Debra and husband Jeff Shaw, Dewayna and husband John Gortney, Danny and wife Tawnia Christen, Marci and husband Rick Bowen, 20 grandchildren, 35 great grandchildren and numerous other relatives and friends.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, September 23, 2023 from 2:00 until 5:00 P.M. in the Bates Rolf Funeral Home Chapel, New Boston, Texas. Local cremation arrangements are under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston, Texas.

The family will receive friends at the Brassell residence in Simms, Texas.

