Hazel Laverne Stout, age 91, of Fouke, Arkansas died on Monday, November 9, 2020 at a local hospital.

Mrs. Stout was born January 1, 1929 in Miller County. She was a homemaker and a member of Fouke Church of Christ. She was a true Proverbs 31 woman, a devout Christian, who loved her Lord, her husband, and her family. She enjoyed sitting outside listening to God’s creation, fishing and playing cards with her friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Alvin and Essie Cutchall; two brothers, Mus Cutchall and Emmett Cutchall; two sisters, Alvie and June and one grandson, Dale Lynn Gladden.

She is survived by her husband of fifty-seven years, Bobby Gene Stout; four daughters and three sons in-law, Debbie Lively, Gwen Bohn and her husband Dwaine, Cindy Mason and her husband Don, Lisa Bearden and her husband Erik; one son and daughter in-law, Tony Stout and his wife Sherry; nine grandchildren, thirty-one great grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.

Services will be 12:00 p.m. Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Fouke Church of Christ with Johnny Pistole officiating. Burial will be at Corinth Cemetery under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas. The family will receive friends at the church from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Thursday.

Memorials may be made to Arkansas Children’s Hospital, 1 Children’s Way Little Rock, Arkansas 72202 or to Corinth Cemetery.

