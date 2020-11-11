Texas Game Wardens Make Poaching Arrest

Advertisement

On November 10, 2020 at approximately 3:45pm, Texas State Game Wardens arrested Randy Phillips, 48, on Cass County warrants for hunting without Land Owner consent (white-tail deer) and hunting deer at night.

Texas Game Wardens worked with US Marshalls to coordinate the arrest of Mr. Phillips on Texas ground outside of the federal courthouse as he left the Federal Courthouse from a probations visit. While executing a search warrant of Mr. Phillips truck , Game Wardens discovered approximately a half ounce of marijuana, drug paraphernalia related to the use of methamphetamine, 22 rifle ammo and deer blood and hair.

Both Randy Phillips and passenger Donna Mays, 43, were arrested for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Once Mr. Phillips and Ms. Mays were transported to Bi-state, Game Wardens executed a search warrant at Mr. Phillips residence in Cass County. Several items were seized including whitetail deer antlers that showed signs of being freshly harvested, Spot lights and other hunting related items were seized as well.

Anyone with information about illegal hunting or fishing violations is encouraged to report the crime. The number to report wildlife crimes is 1-800-792-GAME.

