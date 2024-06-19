Sponsor

Patrick Allen Craven, age 76, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, June 16, 2024, with his family at his side.

He was born on January 5, 1948, in Leavenworth, Kansas, to Harris and Louise Craven.

Louise passed away when he was a child, but before, Pat lived with his father, mother and younger brother Mike on Alcatraz from the age of 4 to 10 and attended elementary school in San Francisco, riding the “Warden Johnson” ferry back and forth every day. He was proud of his experiences there and stayed in touch with other children of prison employees over the years. Pat was appointed to the United States Military Academy at West Point after graduating from Liberty-Eylau High School in 1966 but did not attend due to a physical misdiagnosis. He graduated from East Texas State University in 1971. Pat had a distinguished career with GTE and Verizon spanning 35 years where he was appointed by Governor Ann Richards to serve on the first 911 commission. After his retirement, Pat and Connie moved back home to Texarkana. Soon after, Pat and brother-in-law Bill King partnered to develop KLC Video Security. Pat found great meaning in his duties as a deacon of FBC Texarkana and his position as Vice President of Haven Homes Ministry. Pat played the trumpet expertly and excelled in baseball; he loved all sports and especially loved the San Francisco Giants and the Dallas Cowboys. His tremendous sense of humor was part of his makeup. He was quick-witted with a sophisticated sense of humor that usually involved his audience making several mental leaps to get it. It was simply spoken by his grandson Gavin Escamilla as the family told Pat goodbye, “G-Daddy you were a great husband, a great father, a great grandfather and a great brother”.

Pat was preceded in death by his parents, Harris and Adeline Craven.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Connie Owens Craven, his daughters Angela (Kevin) Covington, Kimberly Craven (fiancé James Gibbs), Stephanie (Ray) Escamilla, brothers Mike (Caroline) Craven, Bob (Liz) Craven of La Canada, CA, Don Craven of Austin, Texas, grandchildren Katie Covington, Kyle Covington, Owen Busby, Charlie Busby, Nathan Gibbs, Gavin Escamilla, and Ruth Escamilla.

Pat’s general curiosity about people, the world, his love of politics and sincere love for the Lord will be missed by many.

Visitation will be held at First Baptist Church Texarkana Moores Lane on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, at 2:00 pm followed by the funeral service at 3:00 pm with Dr. Jeff Schreve officiating.

Interment will be at Memorial Gardens Texarkana, Arkansas under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to Haven Homes Ministry and the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.