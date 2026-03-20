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January 21, 1923 – March 19, 2026

Helen Carter, age 103, of Texarkana passed away March 19, 2026. She was born January 21, 1923, in Neshoba County, Mississippi to Floyd and Alma Willis.

She was a Baptist and worked as a secretary.

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She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, James Carter; siblings and her daughter in law, Sandra K. Carter.

Survivors include her son, Jay Cater and wife Brenda of Texarkana, TX; daughter Cathy Shrophire and husband Tommy of Terry, MS; grandson, David Carter and wife Charla of Maud, TX; great grandson, Blake Cater; step grandchildren, Kimberly Lefferman and husband Travis and Larry Brian Huddleston and wife Shannon.

Graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, March 20, 2026, at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

Arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home.

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