Charles Alton

Charles Dale Alton of Texarkana, Texas passed away unexpectedly at his home on May 16, 2021 at the age of 68.

Charlie was born on May 28, 1952 in Fouke, Arkansas to Clyde and Ruby Alton. Charlie worked for many years as superintendent in the construction industry. He loved sharing stories of his days working and the people he met along the way.

Charlie loved the outdoors, fishing, NASCAR and dirt track racing. He loved taking cruises with his wife and spending time with his family. Charlie loved to share his wisdom and stories with anyone that was around all while sipping on his beloved coffee. If you ever got to enjoy hearing one of his stories, you were truly blessed.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one grandson, Bryson Alton, as well as many other family members.

Charlie is survived by his wife of 47 years, Zelda Alton; five sons, Donnie Alton of Dallas, Texas, Ricky Alton and wife Ashley Alton of Baytown, Texas, Charlie Alton of Texarkana, Arkansas, Michael Kyles of New Jersey, and Robert Kyles of Texarkana, Arkansas. Charlie also leaves behind 11 grandchildren that were his pride and joy.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at 1213 West 7th Street, Texarkana, Texas.