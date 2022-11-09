Advertisement

Helen Cordelia Berkau Stone, of Texarkana, Arkansas, passed away peacefully on November 5, 2022.

She was born August 18, 1927, in Prescott, Arkansas, and graduated from Texarkana Arkansas High School in 1945. She was the third of four girls raised by their mother, Verda Lee Seal, during the Great Depression. She and her sisters shared an unbreakable bond and treasured their “sister time” throughout their lives. She attended Texarkana Junior College and was a member of the Church of Christ.

Cordelia married the late Charles T. Berkau, Jr. in 1947, and they started their family in Texarkana and lived in Port Lavaca, Texas, Irving, Texas, Hope, Arkansas, and Monroe, Louisiana, before returning home to Texarkana in 1982. During that time, they became the proud parents of a son, Charles Michael Berkau, and two daughters, the late Mary Margaret Berkau (deceased at birth) and Rebecca Lee Berkau. Cordelia and Charles were blessed with a 35-year marriage until his untimely passing in 1982.

Cordelia was a homemaker and substitute teacher at Irving and MacArthur High Schools, North Heights Jr. High, and Arkansas High School. Mrs. Berkau, as she was known, was beloved by many students and always enjoyed teaching and being part of students’ lives.

In 1989, Cordelia married the late Guy Edward Stone of Texarkana, Arkansas. She and Guy enjoyed 32 years together until his passing in 2021.

Cordelia was a precious and loving wife, mother, sister, and friend, and her home was always a welcome place for friends and loved ones to gather. She was immensely proud of her family and leaves behind a legacy of beautiful and cherished memories. She is survived by her children and their spouses, Mike and Lydia Berkau, Rebecca and Marvin Whitaker, and Dean and Elizabeth Stone. She was the proud grandmother of Matt and Kelly Berkau, Andy “Jake” and Diana Berkau, and Ian Dexter, and a great-grandmother of 9.

Graveside memorial service will be at Memorial Gardens on December 10, 2022 at 2:00PM. Those wishing to honor Cordelia may donate to Hospice of Texarkana, Walnut Church of Christ in Texarkana, or the educational institution of their choice.

