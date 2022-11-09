Advertisement

Nellie J. Mosley, age 76, of Texarkana, Arkansas, went to her Heavenly home on Saturday, November 5, 2022.

Mrs. Mosley was born May 29, 1946, in El Pasco, Texas, and lived in Texarkana since 1976. She retired from the Texarkana Arkansas School District and was a faithful member of Foundation Baptist Church. Nellie was the voice of comfort and understanding when life became difficult. She looked forward to her Friday night’s card games with friends and family. Nellie was the sweetest and kindest person you would ever meet. She never met a stranger and was a friend to many. She enjoyed working on her crossword puzzles, crafting, and creating memories with her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Dale Mosley, one granddaughter, Zoë Jones, and her parents, Andrew and Ivy McNair.

She is survived by two daughters and one son-in-law, Martha Marx of Texarkana, Arkansas; Michelle and Lathan Bailey of Virginia Beach, Virginia; four grandchildren; Drew Marx, Weston Nield, Kaylin Bailey, and Mason Bailey and a host of friends and other relatives.

Funeral Services will be 2:00 P.M. Friday at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas, with Rev. Jeff Hart officiating.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M.

