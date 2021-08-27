Advertisement

Mrs. Helen Louise (Big Momma) Jones, age 82, of Fouke, Arkansas, died Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

Helen was born January 16, 1939, in Fouke, Arkansas and had lived all of her life in Fouke. She was a Homemaker and was a member of the Jonesville Community Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Halbert Jones, three sons, Duck Jones, Peanut Jones, and Eddie Jones, 1 son-in-law, Elmer Beck, one daughter-in-law, Lhonda Jones, and a grandson, Jaycen Jones.

Helen was the “Queen of Jonesville” and was loved by so many. She loved her family so much and always put others needs before her own. She will be missed by all!

Survivors include two daughters, Karry Beck and Penny Garrison of Fouke, Arkansas, three sons, Ricky Jones, Spencer Jones, and Deryl Jones (Cathy), all of Fouke, Arkansas, three daughters-in-law, Rose Jones, Candy Jones, and Nancy Jones, one sister, Monzell Jones of Fouke, Arkansas, seven grandchildren, Amanda McElehiney, Jennifer Thibodeau, Brandon Garrison, Lukas Jones, Haiden Jones, Cerria Nowlin, and Cassie Nowlin, nine great-grandchildren, Lylah, Jaycob, Jasper, Easton, Daisy, Harper, Ali, Hailey, and Zack, and a number of other relatives and friends.

A celebration of her life will be at 10:00 A. M. Saturday at the Jonesville Community Church in Fouke with Rev. Lonnie Jones and Rev. Caroline Huff officiating. Burial will be at Jonesville Cemetery under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

The family will receive friends at Jonesville Community Church on Friday from 6 PM until 8 PM.