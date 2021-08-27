Terry Suzette Youngblood

Advertisement

Terry Brummett Youngblood aged 73 of Texarkana, Arkansas died peacefully on August 25, 2021.

Mrs. Youngblood was born on January 23, 1948, in Stamps, Arkansas. Terry, devoted to family and friends, also possessed a life-long love of adventure, the outdoors, and animals. She was the owner-operator of Youngblood’s Pilot-Chase Service in Stamps, Arkansas. She was preceded in death by her parents, W.E. “Buddy” Brummett and Mona May, her husband, Ron Youngblood, and her son, Kelly Roberts.

She is survived by her daughter, Amy Emanuel of Las Vegas, Nevada and her sister, Jennifer Vinson of Texarkana, Arkansas and grandchildren Ashley, William, Rikki, and Kyle as well as her great grandchild, Katana and numerous relatives and friends.