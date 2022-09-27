Helen Shaddix

Advertisement

Helen Marcel Shaddix, age 95, of Texarkana, Texas, died Thursday, September 22, 2022, in a local hospice facility.

Mrs. Shaddix was born February 12, 1927, in Bowie County, Texas. She was a homemaker and a dedicated member of Lakeside Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; two daughters, Loretta Shaddix Smith Beach and Charlotte Shaddix Freemyer and one son, Richard (Dickie) Shaddix.

Advertisement

Survivors include two grandchildren, Brian Smith and his family and Renee Briscoe and her family and many beloved nieces and nephews. Grandmother to some, Aunt Helen to many others, her presence and her homemade biscuits will be sweetly remembered.

Please join us in honoring and celebrating Helen’s life at her funeral service at 11:00 AM Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Bro. Jody Fore officiating. Burial will follow in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 PM Monday at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Texarkana, 2407 Galleria Oaks, Texarkana, Texas 75503.

