James Wilson

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July 5, 1951 – April 3, 2026

James Michael Wilson, age 74, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away peacefully on April 3, 2026, at 4:49 a.m. at Hospice of Texarkana. Born July 5, 1951, in New Boston, Texas, he was the beloved son of James Harvey Wilson and Mildred Geraldine (Dalton) Wilson.

A proud Navy veteran, James honorably served his country for six years, achieving the rank of E-5. Following his military service, he dedicated many years to vehicle sales, forging lasting relationships with colleagues and customers alike.

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James will be deeply missed by his devoted wife, Michelle Wilson (Griffin), who stood by his side through life’s journey. His life was marked by quiet strength, a steadfast character, and genuine care for those around him.

In his final days, James received compassionate care through Hospice of Texarkana, where he was surrounded by comfort and dignity.

Tri-State Cremation and Funeral Services is entrusted with arrangements.

Services will be held as follows:

[Events to be provided and listed here chronologically.]

Arrangements are under the direction of Tri-State Cremation and Funeral Services, Texarkana, Arkansas.

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