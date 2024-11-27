Sponsor

Lessie Elizabeth “Beth” Dial, age 73, of Texarkana, Arkansas, passed away on Monday, November 25, 2024, in a local hospital, surrounded by her loving children.

Beth was born on March 7, 1951, in Texarkana, Arkansas, and spent most of her life in Texarkana. She was a retired billing clerk with REA Electric and was well-known for her exceptional cooking skills. Beth expressed her love for her family through her delicious dishes and desserts. The love, kindness, and selfless acts of gratitude she showed to her children were that a loving, devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister is priceless.

Her contributions were truly immeasurable. Strong-willed and very opinionated, Beth also loved a good game of cards with her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Dorothy Harris and one grandson, Dakota Shoptaw.

She is survived by two daughters and one son-in-law, Tammy and Chris Jennings of Texarkana, Arkansas; Shannon Brooks of Texarkana, Arkansas; one son and daughter-in-law, Kelly and Shannon Dial of Texarkana, Arkansas; one sister, Linda Hickerson Taylor and her husband, Jeff of Texarkana, Texas; one brother John Harris and his wife, Pam of Texarkana, Texas; twelve grandchildren, Brady Ives, Tyler Jennings, Blake Jennings, Caylee Zamora, Christopher Shoptaw, Carson Dial, Logan Dial and his wife, Rileigh, Addison Dial, Cooper Dial, Harper Dial, Lane Welch, Luke Welch and his wife, Braylee; four great grandchildren, Lakynn Shoptaw, Braxton Welch, Carter Norman, Dominic Martin and a host of friends and other relatives.

Contributions may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Family Connections, P. O. Box 93328 Rochester, New York 14692 or online, cff.org/donate.

Services are pending with Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.