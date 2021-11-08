Advertisement

Herbert Lee Malone Sr., age 77, of Taylor, Arkansas, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 6, 2021, surrounded by his family.

Mr. Malone was born June 20, 1944, in DeWitt, Arkansas. He was a retired farmer and a member of Trinity Baptist Church. Herbert had a funny sense of humor and always like to tell a good joke. He enjoyed spending time outdoor hunting and fishing with family and friends. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and a friend to many. Mr. Malone was a man of his word and a friend you could always count on. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ervin and Mildred Malone, two brothers, Forrest Malone and Roger Malone, and two sisters, Ruby Snyder and Marie Wood, one daughter, Sandra Malone, and one son, Randy Malone.

He is survived by his wife of fifty-five years, Dot Malone of Taylor, Arkansas; his four children, Herbert “Lee” Malone Jr. of Texarkana, Arkansas; Terri L. Malone of Texarkana, Arkansas; Dennis Malone of Marianna, Arkansas; and Steven Malone of Texarkana, Arkansas; two sisters, Francis Dennis of Houston, Texas; Carolyn Cowart of Stuttgart, Arkansas; one brother, Bobby Malone of DeWitt, Arkansas; three grandchildren, Megan Johnson of Texarkana, Arkansas; Nicholas Arman of St. Louis, Missouri; Hailie Arman of St. Louis, Missouri; one great grandson, Aedyn Johnson of Texarkana, Arkansas and a host of friends and other relatives.

Advertisement

Funeral Services will be 10:00 A. M. Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas with Rev. Steve Mack officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M.

