Advertisement

Homer Lee Burns, age 95 of New Boston, Texas passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020 in a local Nursing Facility. Mr. Burns was born November 26, 1925 in New Boston, Texas. He was Retired from Red River Army Depot as a Mechanic Supervisor, a member of West Side Missionary Baptist Church and is preceded in death by his wife, Verlene Burns, a daughter, Melba O. Buse and a son, Homer A. Burns.

Survivors include two daughters, Janet and Lisa, a brother, Dow Burns of New Boston, Texas, a sister, Rosie Shirley of Texarkana, Texas 6 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and a number of other relatives and friends

Private services were held Tuesday, December 1, 2020 in Pulaski Cemetery, New Boston, Texas under the direction of Bates Rolf, New Boston.

Advertisement

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Pulaski Cemetery, 492 CR 3006, New Boston, Texas 75570

To plant Memorial Trees in memory of Homer Lee Burns, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.