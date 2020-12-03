Advertisement

Landis Trekell, son of William Albert and Eula Alice (Lindell) Trekell, was born on February 27, 1935, in a farm home near Ft. Supply, OK, and departed this life at 85 years of age, on December 1, 2020, at Wadley Hospital in Texarkana, TX, after a 22 day stay in the Covid ICU, battling Covid-19.

God blessed him with a marriage to Betty Jean Wanger, whom he had met at church in Alva. To this marriage, three children were born: Rhonda Kay in 1956, Cynthia Ann in 1958, and Kirk Albert in 1962. His precious wife, Betty, passed away in 2007, after a 6 year battle with cancer.

Landis was predeceased by his parents, his first wife, Betty, his brothers, William (Billy) Trekell, and Erlin Trekell. He is survived by his wife, Geneva, his brother, Larry Trekell, his sister, Marilyn Sexton (Paul), his children, Rhonda Fields (Kevin), Cynthia Nighswonger (Tom), and Kirk Trekell (Kim), his grandchildren, Grayson Fields (Cambra), Landon Fields (Emily), Clinton Nighswonger (Diana), Tyler Nighswonger (Lindsey), Brittany McGrew (Justin), Blake Trekell, Bradley Trekell (Jenni) and great grandchildren, Zoe and Flint Fields, Addison Fields, Callie Nighswonger, Audrey Nighswonger, Kaden, Evan, and Lydia McGrew, Carlee, Sierra, and Bailey Trekell. Also many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Advertisement

Landis is also survived by Geneva and her family, Andy McCarter (Christy), Sheila McCarter (James)and their children Magan Wisdom, Paige Kiddey, Sara McCarter, Jacey Thomas, Adam McCarter, Amber Meyer, Heath Meador and grandchildren Evelyn and Abigale Meyer, Lane Wisdom, and Paisley Kiddey.

Landis had several teaching jobs in the Industrial Education field, with his first being in Walsh, CO. His next job was teaching vocational carpentry in Waynoka, OK for seven years before becoming the Building Trades instructor at the Oklahoma Northwest Area Vocational-Technical School in Alva, OK where he retired in 1990 after 32 years of teaching. He is quoted as saying “I enjoyed every year of it.”

To plant Memorial Trees in memory of Landis Trekell, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.