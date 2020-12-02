Chris and Sondra Townsend Endowed Scholarship Established at UAHT

Advertisement

Chris and Sondra Townsend, of Texarkana, Arkansas, recently established the Chris and Sondra Townsend Endowed Scholarship at the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana. “This year, on GivingTuesday, my husband Chris and I decided to give back to one of our respective alma maters, and I chose UAHT,” said Sondra. “Not only did I receive my first degree at UAHT, but I also worked at the college for twenty-four years before retiring. This college is basically where I grew up, so I wanted to give back to the place that gave so much to me over the years.”

The scholarship is designated for students seeking an Associate Degree in Business or General Education at UAHT. “I want to help students reach their goals the same way I was able to at UAHT,” Sondra said. “I was a first-generation college student, and growing up, I always dreamed of going to college one day but never really thought I’d be able to do it. However, I was able to begin pursuing that dream at UAHT and have been grateful ever since. We hope this scholarship will be the bridge to a brighter future for many students for years to come.”

