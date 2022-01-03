Advertisement

U.S. Veteran

Homer Lee Thompson, age 82, of Redwater, Texas, died Friday, December 31, 2021 at his home.

Mr. Thompson was born August 19, 1939 in Simms, Texas to Marvin and Dorothy Thompson. He was retired from Red River Army Depot. He served three years in the U.S. Army, stationed in Fort McArthur, CA. He played many years of men’s Fast Pitch Softball, pitching for the Texarkana, Twins, Baton Rouge, LA and El Dorado, AR. One of his high-lights during his softball career was earning a trip to the National Tournament at Lake Tahoe, Nevada. He was a member of the Maud Masonic Lodge #859, a 32nd Degree Mason and Shriner. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his family, especially his grandkids.

Homer was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Raymond Thompson.

Advertisement

Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Pat Thompson of Redwater; one son, Michael Thompson of Redwater; one daughter, Anita Griffith and husband Doug of Redwater; two grandsons, Bryan Thompson of Maud, Trent White and wife Kaitlin of Redwater; one granddaughter, Kara Thompson of Texarkana, AR; five great grandchildren, Dylan Thompson, Kaden Thompson, Haven, Hollyn and Heidi Grace White; one brother, Jerry (Shorty) Thompson of Hot Springs Village, AR; one sister, Doris Griffin of Maud, TX and many other family members and friends.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Monday, January 3, 2022 at Hillcrest Memorial Park with Rev. Steve Minter officiating. Burial is under direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

