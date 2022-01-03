Advertisement

Marilyn Sue Couch, age 74, of Maud, Texas, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, December 30, 2021.

Mrs. Couch was born March 21, 1947 in Arlington, Virginia. She was a homemaker and a member of Sand Hill Assembly of God Church and a former member of the Disabled American Veterans. Marilyn was a loving, caring, humble person, who always showed the love of Jesus to everyone she met. She had a special gift when it came to children; they felt safe and secure in her presence. She loved to tell stories and play with them. Marilyn was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and a friend to many. She is preceded in death by one daughter, Bonnie Jean Couch.

She is survived by her husband, of fifty-eight years, Marvin Ray Couch, Sr. of Maud, Texas; one son, Marvin Ray Couch, Jr. and his wife, Sharon of Texarkana, Texas; two daughters Mary O’Steen of Maud, Texas; Sandra Taylor and husband Mike of Mary Esther, Florida; ten grandchildren; six great grandchildren and a host of friends and other relatives.

Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M. Monday, January 3, 2022 at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas with Rev. Augustine Alaniz officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday afternoon from 1:00 to 2:00 P.M.

