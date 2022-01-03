Advertisement

U.S. Veteran

Rex E. Chambers, age 88, of Texarkana, Texas, was called home to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, December 31, 2021. He was born on August 20, 1933, in Nashville, Arkansas, to Rubert and Chloe Chambers.

Mr. Chambers spent his working days as a Salesman at Dyke Industries for over fifty-five years, retiring at the age of 84. He was a member of Hardy Memorial United Methodist Church and a Veteran of the Korean War where he served honorably in the United States Army. In his free time, he enjoyed traveling, camping, gardening, and spending time with family and friends. In the early days, he enjoyed taking his children and their friends waterskiing.

His family described him as a devout Christian man whose love for his family and friends exceeded all. He was a considerate man who always put others first.

He was a wonderful and loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, great-great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife of sixty years, Bobbie N. Chambers.

Left to cherish his memory is his one daughter, Vickie Self of Texarkana, Texas; one son and daughter-in-law, Chuck and Kathy Chambers of Texarkana, Texas; six grandchildren, Todd and daughter Brynnlee, Luke, Garrett, Robin, Delisa, Kelly; eleven great grandchildren; fifteen great-great grandchildren; special family members, Ray and Pam Howell of Texarkana, Texas and a host of friends and other relatives.

Memorial Services will be held on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at Chapelwood Funeral Home, Nash, Texas with Pastor Patrick Evans officiating. The family will receive family and friends following the memorial service at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial donations to be made to the Dementia Society of America – P.O. Box 600 – Doylestown, PA 18901 or dementiasociety.org.

