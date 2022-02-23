Advertisement

Horace Allen Rushing, age 91, of Fouke, Arkansas, died Monday, February 21, 2022, in a local hospital.

Mr. Rushing was born June 26, 1930, in Fouke, Arkansas, and was a lifetime resident of Fouke. He was a retired Forest Ranger, Farmer, Rancher, and Poultry Farmer. He was also a veteran of the United States Army, having served in the Korean Era. Mr. Rushing loved to make people laugh and tell a good joke. He was always ready to help a neighbor or a friend. Horace loved his family and sharing memories with his children and grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his two brothers, Kenneth Rushing, Darrell Rushing, one sister, Dorothy Pharr, and one grandson-in-law, Johnie Patterson.

He is survived by his wife of sixty-seven years, Irma Jones Rushing of Fouke, Arkansas; two sons and daughters-in-law, Ricky and Cindy Rushing and Troy and Patsy Rushing, all of Fouke, Arkansas; one daughter and son-in-law, Becky and Chad Williams of Fouke, Arkansas; one brother Carrell Ray Rushing and his wife, Judy of Fouke, Arkansas; six grandchildren, Kristy Patterson, Dustin Rushing and his wife Terri, Trent Ames, Lindsey Murray, Amber Rushing, and Lacey Rushing, thirteen great-grandchildren, Colton, Clayton, Cullen, Clancie, Lorena, Kaylen, Emma, Kinsley Rain, Rylee, Anna, Ava, Cassidy, and Delilah, two great-great-grandchildren, Rowen and Tucker and a host of friends and other relatives.

Funeral Services will be at 11:00 A. M. Thursday, February 24, 2022, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas Chapel, with Donnie Cutchall and Buddy Nall officiating. Burial will be in Corinth Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 P. M.

Memorials may be made to Corinth Cemetery Association, in c/o of Buddy Nall, 1872 MC 39, Fouke, Arkansas, 71837.

