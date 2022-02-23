Jean Thompson

Advertisement

Mona Jean Hanson Thompson, 93, of Texarkana, Texas peacefully departed this life on February 21, 2022. She was preceded in death by her beloved sweetheart, William Bryan Thompson, one son, Paul Wilkins Thompson, one daughter, Diane Thompson Gilmore, and two infant great-grandsons, Joseph Lee Scott and Justice Charles Martin.

Jean was born on February 15, 1929 in Longstreet, Louisiana. Her father’s work took their family to Electra, Texas, where she finished high school. She briefly attended business school in the Dallas area and returned to Electra, where she saw a handsome Bill Thompson in his Navy uniform at church. The two began dating, which consisted of walking or taking the bus to a nearby town to go to movies. They married in 1949 and started a family soon after. Jean worked as a bookkeeper for accounting firms, later for Campbell Soup in Paris, Texas, and eventually retired from Kerr-McGee Chemical in Texarkana. She and Bill enjoyed their retirement years immersing themselves in reading, gardening, coin collecting, walking at the mall, and in visits from their children and grandchildren. She enjoyed collecting Barbies and volunteered as Treasurer of the Texarkana Humane Society from 2000 to 2019. “Miss Jean” was known for her well-kept yard and her love of flowers. She was a member of Buchanan First Baptist Church.

Jean is survived by Kathleen White (Jim) of Wake Village, Texas; Susan Andrews (Kurt) of Texarkana, Arkansas; grandchildren Nicole Martin (Chris); Bryan White (Christy); Jennifer Garren (Brad) and Justin Thompson; great-grandchildren Lauren Bean, Victoria McGuinness (Robert); Alyssa Bean, Preston Martin, Kevin White, Kristopher White, Dylan Lollar, and Olivia Garren; great-great-grandchildren Braxton Edwards, Adeline Goss, Rip Donley; Robbie, Piper, and Conner McGuinness, and Emmett Thompson.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, from 2 to 3 p.m. at Chapelwood Funeral Home. Services will follow at 3 p.m. with Chris Martin officiating. Interment will be in Chapelwood Gardens.

Ms. Thompson’s family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Ashley’s Care & House Call (Ashley Henderson, Payton Tice, Sarah Gibbs), whose assistance and friendship brightened her days, and Encompass Home Health (Nurses and Therapists).

